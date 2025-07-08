Arsenal agree £70 million deal to sign Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal are expected to recruit a new striker this summer and have been heavily linked with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon hitman Viktor Gyokeres in recent weeks.

Their talks with the latter have been thought to have intensified over the last few days with personal terms with the Swedish marksman already thought to be in place.

CNN Portugal has reported that Arsenal have now reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon over a £70 million transfer fee for Gyokeres, who will imminently join the Premier League giants.

£57 million will be paid upfront to the Portuguese side while the remaining £13 million will be due in the shape of performance related add-ons.

Gyokeres, who scored 54 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions last season, has refused to return to training with Sporting CP amid a public spat with the club’s president over the terms regarding his exit.

He has also been prepared to forego a part of his salary and his relentless push towards securing a transfer to England is finally set to bear fruition.

Gyokeres the marquee signing for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta will be elated that he has secured Viktor Gyokeres’ transfer from Sporting Lisbon. The 27-year-old produced otherworldly numbers in the final third and with a similar level of output, Arsenal would feel they can bridge the gap next year between a second-placed finish in the Premier League and elimination in the Champions League semi-finals in 2024/25.

Viktor Gyokeres would become the fourth signing for Arteta, who had assured fans of a productive transfer window during the business end of the recently-concluded campaign.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion ace joins the Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi as the latest recruits by the Gunners.

Once his purchase is officially over the line, Arsenal will look to sign another player or two in their final third having been in talks with Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Rodrygo Goes.