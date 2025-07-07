Man Utd ‘close’ to table bid for Everton target Victor

Manchester United are reportedly ‘close’ to making an offer to trump Everton in the race to sign Botafogo star John Victor, as per Brazilian outlet Meia Hora.

After appointing Ruben Amorim as the new head coach, the Red Devils only signed Patrick Dorgu in the winter window. Eventually, United finished 15th in the Premier League last term, and it was thought that they would remain active this summer to bolster the squad and help the Portuguese boss turn the situation around next campaign.

They even started the window by signing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers early. However, they haven’t been able to sign or sell anyone yet since.

Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Tyrell Malacia have been made aware that they aren’t in Amorim’s long-term plan. So, they have been told to find a new club and the Portuguese boss isn’t even willing to include them in his pre-season preparations.

United are prioritising strengthening the frontline and have been working on a deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo after signing Cunha. But they haven’t been able to find an agreement with Brentford yet.

Now, Meia Hora(via Press Reader) report that following Andre Onana’s poor performances last term, Man Utd are open to cashing-in on him and have started exploring options to replace the Cameroonian.

Victor to Man Utd or Everton

Emiliano Martínez and Lucas Chevalier are on Amorim’s wishlist, but Victor is higher on United boss’s list. United sent scouts to watch him in action in the Club World Cup and after being impressed by him, they have now decided to make a move to purchase him.

The 29-year-old has a £6m release clause in his current contract and are ‘close’ to launching an offer to sign him. The Red Devils should submit a bid over the coming days.

However, the report say that Man Utd aren’t the only club interested in the South American as Everton are also considering making a move for him.

Jordan Pickford has been an undisputed starter for the Toffees in goal over the years and has also established himself as a first-choice goalkeeper for the England national team.

However, the Merseyside club don’t have a proper backup option for the 31-year-old following Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic’s departure as a free agent.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Toffees or Man Utd eventually manage to sign Victor this summer.