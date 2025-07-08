Liverpool join Arsenal in race to sign Rodrygo Goes

Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After winning the Premier League title last term, the Reds came out of the blocks quickly this summer and purchased Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Milos Kerkez by splashing around £190m.

They were on cloud nine and were hoping to challenge on all fronts in the next campaign. However, their world has shattered following Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva’s demise in a car accident.

Now, Liverpool have to pull themselves together quickly to keep their momentum in the transfer market and defend their Premier League title next term.

Fichajes state that Liverpool want to reinforce the attacking department and Arne Slot believes Rodrygo would be an ‘ideal’ option. They have already been made aware that the Brazilian might become available this summer, and they are preparing to submit a formal proposal to seal the deal over the ‘coming days’.

However, Manchester City are also in this race as Pep Guardiola values the player’s versatility. Above all, Arsenal are in this race and are ready to meet Real Madrid’s demand to seal the deal.

Rodrygo to Arsenal or Liverpool

Having struggled to find regular game time at Los Blancos, the Brazilian is ready to leave this summer and the Spanish giants reportedly want around £78m to let him leave.

Following Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard’s underwhelming displays last term, Arsenal are keen on purchasing a new left winger, and it has even been reported that Mikel Arteta is open to parting ways with the Brazilian.

To replace the Samba boy, Arsenal are looking to buy another Brazilian. Rodrygo likes to play in the left flank but is also comfortable on the opposite side. Moreover, he can be deployed in the CAM role and is capable of providing cover in the false nine position.

Rodrygo is a highly talented player, although he has been struggling to find regular game time at Real Madrid. He is still just 24 and has plenty of room to develop.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to purchase him before the start of next season.