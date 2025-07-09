Liverpool ‘keen’ on signing Leoni ahead of Tottenham

Liverpool are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Parma defender Giovanni Leoni ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Following Jarell Quansah’s departure, the Reds currently have Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez as options to deploy in the centre-back position.

However, Konate’s long-term future isn’t secure at Anfield, as his existing deal will expire next summer, and it has been suggested that the Merseyside club have been struggling to agree on a fresh term with him.

Moreover, Gomez struggled with fitness problems last term so it is uncertain whether he can perform at the highest level once again. Additionally, Van Dijk is edging closer towards the final few years of his time at the highest level.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey states that Liverpool are planning to buy a new centre-back this summer and Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi is high on their wishlist. But they aren’t pushing forward with a deal to sign him, instead, the Reds have started showing ‘keen’ interest in signing Leoni.

The 18-year-old still has five years left in his current contract having joined Parma last summer. Therefore, the Italian side have no intention of parting ways with him, but if a club of Liverpool’s stature eventually make a formal move for him, it would be difficult for Parma to keep hold of him.

Battle

The journalist says that Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in Leoni as Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle United, and Bournemouth are also in this race. Moreover, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Juventus are also plotting a swoop for him.

Leoni, standing at 6ft 5in tall, played as a rotational option for the Serie A outfit last term, making 17 appearances in the Italian top flight. He is comfortable playing out from the back and is good in the air.

Tottenham need to reinforce the centre-back position as Radu Dragusin has been out with his knee problem, while Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from the club.

Leoni is a talented young player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool or Tottenham with a view to the long-term future should either purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service.