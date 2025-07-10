Man Utd & Tottenham ‘keen’ on signing Tyler Dibling

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling, as per transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are prioritising revamping the attacking department, having struggled with goal-scoring issues last term. They have already purchased Matheus Cunha as an option to deploy in the left CAM role in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.

On the other hand, they also want a right-sided forward and have identified Bryan Mbeumo as their primary target. An agreement on personal terms has already been reached with the player, who is a childhood fan of United and is keen on playing at Old Trafford.

However, Amorim’s side have been struggling to reach an agreement on the transfer fee with Brentford. So, perhaps, they have also lined up potential alternative options should they eventually fail to sign the Cameroonian.

On X, Plettenberg says that Man Utd are keen on signing Dibling and have already made contact to learn about the details of signing him. Although Southampton endured relegation last term, they don’t want to let him leave for cheap and have slapped a price tag worth up to £56m on his head.

The Old Trafford club aren’t the only club interested in the teenager as Tottenham are also eager to secure his service, while West Ham United and Nottingham Forest are considering making a move for him as well. However, no club have formalised their interest in signing him yet.

Battle

Tottenham are also considering reinforcing the wide forward position this summer and are closing in on a deal to sign Mohammed Kudus from West Ham. Therefore, perhaps, as a potential replacement for Kudus, the Hammers are planning to buy Dibling.

The youngster enjoyed a stellar start to last campaign in the Premier League but struggled to continue the momentum through the season. Nevertheless, he is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top.

He is a left-footed right-sided forward, but can also play in the CAM role and the box-to-box role in a midfield three. He is technically sound and can make driving runs from the deep.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham, West Ham, or Man Utd eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service.