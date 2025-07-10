Liverpool ‘working’ to sign Fermin Lopez & Christensen

Liverpool are reportedly ‘working’ to sign Barcelona duo Fermin Lopez and Andreas Christensen, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Reds have already purchased Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Milos Kerkez by splashing around £190m in this transfer window. But they are unlikely to halt their summer business just yet as they want a new striker to replace Darwin Núñez and a centre-back following Jarell Quansah’s departure.

Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt has been suggested as a serious option to strengthen the No.9 position, while Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi is reportedly their primary target for defence.

However, Fichajes state that the Merseyside club have also earmarked Christensen as a serious option to bolster the CB position and are working on a compelling offer of around £17m to seal the deal.

The Denmark international’s current contract will expire next summer, so the Catalan giants could be open to cashing-in on him in this window to avoid losing him for free next year.

On the other hand, the report claim that despite already purchasing Wirtz by spending a club record fee, Liverpool are ready to spend big to sign another CAM with Lopez on their radar.

Christensen & Lopez to Liverpool

Arne Slot’s side are even ‘working’ on a £69m bid to seal the deal, and Lopez could be open to leaving Barcelona this summer due to the fierce competition for the first-team place. Therefore, Liverpool are ready to spend around £86m combined to sign Lopez and Christensen.

Lopez is an attacking midfielder by trait, but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role; moreover, he can provide cover on the flanks if needed. The Spaniard played as a rotational option for Barcelona last term, making 17 goal contributions in all competitions.

The Barcelona star is a talented player and possesses high potential; moreover, he possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Slot’s system. So, he would be a good acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, having already bought Wirtz, they don’t need to spend big for another No.10.

On the other hand, Liverpool need a new defender, so it is understandable why they are exploring different options. But, Christensen might not be a shrewd acquisition as he has struggled with fitness problems over the last few years.