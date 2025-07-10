Chelsea winger Noni Madueke very excited to join Arsenal



According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is ‘very excited’ about the prospect of joining Arsenal during the ongoing transfer window.

The Gunners are expected to strengthen their attacking department ahead of next season and they have identified Madueke as a top target over the past few week. Romano now claims that an opening offer of £50 million plus add-ons has been made by the Gunners, but the Blues want at least £50 million as a fixed fee with more add-ons.

The relationship between the clubs is reportedly ‘very good’ and talks will continue to find an agreement. Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta is really keen on signing the England international. Madueke is likewise ‘very excited’ by the opportunity to join Arsenal.

Matter of time

Madueke has had a decent record with the Blues since his arrival from PSV Eindhoven. He has accumulated 11 goals and 5 assists in the ongoing campaign and has been part of their squad for the Club World Cup. The 23-year-old is now prepared for a new challenge and has given the green light to join Arsenal after agreeing on personal terms.

The pursuit of Madueke has not gone well with some of the fanbase, but Arsenal seem focused on securing an agreement. Looking at the positives, the former PSV star possesses good dribbling skills on one-on-one situations and is unpredictable with his movement. However, he has been guilty of squandering big chances during his time at Chelsea.

Arteta still seems convinced to sign the talented winger. Madueke has primarily played from the right wing in his career, but has been experimented on the left at Chelsea in recent months. He has not provided a goal or an assist playing from the role for the Blues, but the Gunners boss seems to believe he can get the best out of the winger next term.

It remains to be seen whether the move for Madueke has any effect on the club’s pursuit of Real Madrid star Rodrygo. Like Madueke, Rodrygo may want guaranteed minutes to leave Los Blancos. The former’s arrival could end Arsenal’s interest in the Brazilian.