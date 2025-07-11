Liverpool remain interested in signing Anthony Gordon

Liverpool reportedly remain interested in signing Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon, as per Football Insider.

Luis Diaz was linked with a move away from Anfield last summer, and the Reds seemingly lined up the Englishman as a potential replacement for the Colombian. However, he eventually stayed at Anfield, and Arne Slot’s side didn’t push forward with a deal to sign Gordon.

Eventually, the Merseyside club purchased Federico Chiesa from Juventus, but he struggled to find regular game time in his debut campaign under Slot. So, he is reportedly open to leaving and returning to Italy.

On the other hand, Diaz’s future has been a subject of speculation once again this summer, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich reportedly keen on signing him.

Liverpool have already rejected an approach from the Blaugrana over this deal as they want to keep hold of him. Football Insider state that following the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, Slot’s side are looking to sign a versatile forward to reinforce the frontline, especially with Darwin Núñez also looking increasingly likely to leave

Liverpool remain interested in Gordon, and the player is open to joining despite recently extending his contract until 2030 at St James’ Park. Newcastle don’t want to let him leave, having qualified for the Champions League, but could change their stance should they receive an offer of around £100m.

Gordon to Liverpool

Newcastle are closing in on a deal to sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest and are also interested in Jack Grealish of Manchester City. Therefore, Liverpool believe that if the Magpies pull off both deals, signing Gordon could become possible as they already have Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy along with the former Everton man.

Gordon is a versatile forward as he is a left-winger by trait but can also be deployed on the right flank. Moreover, Eddie Howe has also used him as a centre-forward to give Alexander Isak a breather at times.

The Englishman enjoyed a stellar campaign in the 2023/24 season but couldn’t manage to replicate the same tally last term. Still, he is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class forward in the future.

Therefore, Gordon would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.