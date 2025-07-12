Man Utd ‘seriously considering’ signing Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United are ‘seriously considering’ signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as per Caught Offside.

The Red Devils have been in search of a new striker in this transfer window following Rasmus Hojlund’s recent struggles. He showcased glimpses of his qualities in his debut campaign at Old Trafford after joining from Atalanta for a big fee, but regressed completely last term.

Joshua Zirkzee was bought from Bologna last summer to support the Dane, but his performances in the Premier League were underwhelming last campaign.

Liam Delap was reportedly Man Utd’s priority target, but Chelsea managed to trump Ruben Amorim’s side in this race. The Portuguese boss was even hoping to lure his former colleague, Viktor Gyokeres, to Old Trafford, but the player is prioritising a move to Arsenal.

So, United have been forced to go deep into their wishlist. Victor Osimhen was tentatively linked with a move, but he is reportedly close to joining Galatasaray.

Now, Caught Offside state that Man Utd have earmarked Ollie Watkins as a key target to reinforce the centre-forward position, but Aston Villa have no intention of letting him leave.

Calvert-Lewin to Man Utd

Therefore, Amorim’s side are now ‘seriously considering’ signing Calvert-Lewin as Amorim wants players with Premier League experience.

After running his contract down with Everton, the forward is available for free this summer. However, his wage demand could be an issue for United to seal the deal as the player wants around £100,000-a-week in wages.

Man Utd aren’t the only club in this race as Newcastle, West Ham United, and Sunderland are also planning to make a move, while MLS, Bundesliga, and Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in him as well, along with Celtic.

Calvert-Lewin was a highly talented player and possessed high potential, but injury problems have prevented him from reaching his full potential. So, he wouldn’t be an exciting acquisition for the Old Trafford faithful should they eventually sign him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a move to secure his service in this window. Considering he is available for free, United can even sign him after the conclusion of the window if he remains available.