Noni Madueke set to undergo Arsenal medical

Noni Madueke is set to undergo his medical at Arsenal after the club reached an agreement to sign him from Chelsea, as per David Ornstein.

The England international joined Chelsea from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in January 2023. Since then, he has dazzled fans with his performances and steadily grown into a key figure within the squad.

His hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers stands out as one of his most memorable moments. He also played a crucial role in the Blues’ UEFA Conference League triumph last season and earned his first England cap under Thomas Tuchel during the recent international break.

He has been the subject of interest from the Gunners this summer, and a deal is now nearing completion with the Englishman keen on the move.

According to Ornstein, Madueke is now set to undergo his Arsenal medical after being granted permission to leave Chelsea’s training camp in the USA.

The report adds that the 23-year-old will not be part of the Blues’ Club World Cup final preparations, as he’ll be flying to the UK to finalise his switch to North London, subject to the completion of his medical.

There is growing optimism that the deal will be completed soon, as Ornstein claims that the London clubs have reached ‘full agreement’ on a £52m fee, with the winger set to sign a five-year contract.

Medicals

Between 2021-22 and 2023-24, Saka made the starting XI in 108 of Arsenal’s 114 league fixtures—a testament to his consistency and importance. However, he was sidelined for three months last season due to a hamstring injury.

Madueke offers Arsenal valuable depth as a reliable understudy to Saka on the right, while also providing versatility to operate on the opposite flank if needed.

Across his seven starts on the left wing for Chelsea last season, Madueke didn’t register a single assist, goal, or clear-cut opportunity, highlighting a natural ease when deployed on the right-hand side instead.

Still, the results tell a different story: the Blues emerged victorious in six of those seven fixtures, with the only blemish being a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United.

At just 23, he’s already made a smooth transition onto the international stage, and there’s a strong belief within the club that his development is far from complete. The expectation is that his value, in terms of performance, will continue to surge under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta.