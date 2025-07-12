Rodrygo to snub Liverpool in favour of joining Arsenal

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes is ready to snub Liverpool in favour of joining Arsenal, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Brazilian was an internal part of Los Blancos’s success over the years, helping his side win multiple La Liga titles, a couple of Champions League trophies, and several other major cup competitions.

However, since Kylian Mbappe’s arrival last summer, Rodrygo lost his prominence in Real Madrid’s starting eleven last term. He even struggled to find a regular game and started only one game in the Club World Cup.

Therefore, the forward’s future has been a subject of attention in this transfer window. Now, Fichajes state that Rodrygo is open to leaving Estadio Santiago Bernabéu should Los Blancos inform him that he is surplus to requirements.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal have all registered their interest in the former Santos man, aiming to sign him by taking advantage of this situation. Paris Saint-Germain have also been tentatively linked with a move for him.

However, the 24-year-old is prepared to reject three of those clubs in favour of joining Arsenal. This suggests how far Mikel Arteta has taken the club since taking charge back in 2019. The Gunners are even ready to spend around £78m to seal the deal.

Rodrygo to Arsenal

Liverpool have been exploring the market to sign a new forward as Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away, and Darwin Núñez is expected to leave this summer.

On the other hand, Arsenal want to revamp the frontline to close the gap with the Merseyside club. They have been working on a deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres to bolster the centre-forward position, while Noni Madueke is close to joining to support Bukayo Saka.

Additionally, Arteta wants a new left winger, and Arsenal have been linked with Eberechi Eze and Anthony Gordon alongside Rodrygo. Nico Williams was also on their radar, but he has decided to stay at Athletic Club by extending his contract until 2035.

Rodrygo is comfortable playing anywhere across the frontline and has proven his worth at the highest level. Therefore, he would be a great acquisition for the North London club should they eventually manage to secure his service by defeating other European giants in this race.