Colwill and James start as Maresca makes 2 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea face Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup final at 20:00 UK time tonight at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States. After a fairly comfortable win over Fluminense in the semi-final of the competition last week, PSG stand between Enzo Maresca’s side and their second trophy of the campaign after the Europa Conference League success in May.

Maresca’s plan has worked well in the last few matches and therefore, the manager is unlikely to ring in too many changes to his starting eleven versus perhaps the world’s best team at the moment. Having said that, here is how the Blues could line-up.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to retain his place in between the sticks for the final.

Defenders – Levi Colwill could return to the starting eleven and partner with Trevoh Chalobah in the heart of the backline, replacing Tosin Adarabioyo in the process. Reece James might also come in at right back, replacing Malo Gusto. The Chelsea captain’s experience will be vital in keeping tabs on the in-form Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, whereas Marc Cucurella will be the favourite to start at left back and square up against Desire Doue.

Unchanged further forward

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will be very important in the double pivot against Paris Saint-Germain given how quickly they can break forward. The South Americans are expected to start in deeper positions once again as Enzo Maresca will hope they can put in one of their best shifts of the season together. Higher up, Cole Palmer is likely to continue at number 10.

Pedro Neto has looked good on the flanks and might continue on the right side, whereas Christopher Nkunku, who has found some regular minutes lately, might be employed on the left wing.

Forward – Joao Pedro netted a brace in the previous game and might be preferred to Liam Delap to lead the line tonight.

Here is how the Chelsea team might look on paper.