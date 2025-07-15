Arsenal set to make formal approach to sign Eberechi Eze

Arsenal are set to approach Crystal Palace over the possible transfer of attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

Since he arrived at Selhurst Park from Queens Park Rangers back in 2020, the 26-year-old has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most explosive attacking outlets. That reputation has inevitably drawn interest from several top English clubs in recent seasons, including Arsenal.

He was integral to Palace’s outstanding showing last season, delivering 14 goals and providing 11 assists across all competitions. Among his standout moments was the winning strike that secured victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final—a contribution that marked the Eagles’ historic qualification to participate in a European competition next season, although the precise competition is yet to be confirmed.

According to Jacobs, Arsenal will turn their attention to signing an attacking midfielder after finalising the transfer of Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting CP, and Eze is now their next prime target.

The North London club are set to formally approach the Eagles over the potential transfer of the England international to the Emirates Stadium this summer, as per the report.

The transfer expert adds that the Gunners will hold negotiations this week to understand the possibility of signing the attacking ace below his £68m release clause.

Eze to Arsenal

Arsenal have been one of the most ambitious sides in the ongoing summer transfer window. The club have made significant investments to bolster several positions on the pitch and to ensure the team is strong enough not just to contest but to win major honours next season.

They have signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, and Christian Nørgaard from Bournemouth, while deals for Noni Madueke and Gyökeres have been all but completed with only minor formalities left.

Eze would be another significant addition to the team to bolster the attacking midfield position of the team, which has lacked depth in recent seasons, with Martin Ødegaard being the only viable option.

Should Arsenal successfully sign the London-born forward this summer, he will provide Mikel Arteta a variety of tactical options, as his versatility enables him to seamlessly slot into any position and pick up any pockets of space across the frontline.

However, whether the Gunners meet his £68m release clause or successfully negotiate a favourable fee remains to be seen.