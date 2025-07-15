Liverpool offered the chance to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko has been heavily linked with a transfer to Arsenal in recent months but the Gunners are now closing in on Viktor Gyokeres.

After acquiring the Swedish international from Sporting Lisbon, it is fair to say that Mikel Arteta’s side will not be considering a switch for Sesko any time soon.

TBR Football has reported that with his client’s fate with regards to Arsenal all but sealed, Sesko’s agent has offered him to Liverpool.

The 22-year-old scored 21 goals and assisted six times last season in all competitions and has been slapped with a price tag amounting to £86 million by RB Leipzig as they look to make a significant profit on his potential sale.

Sesko remains attracted towards the prospect of joining a Premier League side this summer but will not push for a move.

He is comfortable with prolonging his career in Germany on Leipzig’s books, so Liverpool or any other interested party must work hard to convince the Slovenian international to join them this summer.

Sesko worth a consideration for Liverpool

Liverpool are in need of a striker off the back of Darwin Nunez's substandard form in recent months.

They are planning on parting company with the Uruguayan international this summer and how much they yield from his sale could decide the budget they have for a new striker.

Having said that, Benjamin Sesko would be a solid addition to the Liverpool team even at a very high price tag.

He is a seriously good finisher inside and outside the box, provides an aerial threat in close quarters of goal and can also create chances for the wingers by dropping deep. Without the ball, he presses the backline relentlessly to try and win back possession.

Given his intelligent movement in the box and strong technical abilities, there is every reason to think the forward would justify a mammoth investment in his services.

It will be exciting to see if there is any interest from Liverpool in Sesko keeping in mind his agent’s offer, or whether the club prefers somebody with more experience to lead their line.