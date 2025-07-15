Man Utd eye move to sign Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson, as per Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

After joining the Blues from Villarreal a couple of years ago, the 24-year-old has showcased glimpses of his goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League in the last two seasons.

In his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, the forward made 23 goal contributions across all competitions. He couldn’t manage to match that tally last term, still, he made 21 goal contributions in all tournaments.

However, his biggest issue is his lack of composure in front of the goal, as he misses too many chances; moreover, he tends to pick up unnecessary red cards.

Therefore, Chelsea have decided to reinforce the striker position by signing Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer. Now, on X, Sheth states that Chelsea are open to cashing-in on the Senegalese international, and numerous clubs have registered their interest in signing him.

Man Utd are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on his situation before making a potential swoop. However, they are currently focusing on signing Bryan Mbeumo, and after that, they will attempt to sell players before signing any new players.

Jackson to Man Utd

Moreover, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is an admirer of Jackson and gave the forward his debut at Villarreal. AC Milan are in this race as well, but can’t finalise the operation by matching Chelsea’s asking price.

Sheth wrote:

“Number of clubs keeping eye on Nicolas Jackson’s situation at Chelsea. Told Manchester United among them. Focus currently on Bryan Mbeumo & sales. Villa boss Unai Emery long-term admirer. Gave him debut at Villarreal. AC Milan keen but gap in valuation.”

The African is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt and still has eight years left in his current contract. Chelsea recently sold Noni Madueke to Arsenal for a fee of more than £50m and are expected to demand a similar fee or more for Jackson.

Man Utd have continued to explore different options to strengthen the striker position. They initially wanted Delap, but Chelsea have purchased him.

Moreover, Viktor Gyokeres was also on their radar, but Arsenal are closing in on a deal to buy him. Furthermore, Moise Kean, Ollie Watkins, and Dusan Vlahovic have all been suggested as potential options for United, with Jackson now emerging as a key target.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Red Devils eventually make a concrete approach to sign the Chelsea man this summer.