Man Utd lining up move for Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson



According to The Times, Manchester United are considering a move to sign Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as they aim to strengthen their forward department.

The Red Devils had a brilliant start to the summer with the acquisition of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha. Man United have since made just one more signing in Cerro Porteno wonderkid Diego Leon.

Manager Ruben Amorim may want to add more quality in the frontline, and The Times claim that United are keeping tabs on Jackson, who could leave Stamford Bridge in the near future.

The Blues are not actively looking to part ways with the 24-year-old marksman, but his future is now uncertain after the signings of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, who are both centre forwards.

Surprise interest

Jackson joined the Blues from Villarreal in 2023 with a good goalscoring record, but he has been unable to replicate such consistency. He managed 17 goals in his debut campaign followed by 14 last season.

The Senegalese star had a poor run of form during the back end of the previous campaign. He scored just one goal in the top flight after the New Year. His future is now uncertain after the arrival of Delap and Pedro.

Delap scored and assisted in the group stage of the Club World Cup this summer. Pedro also made an instant impression with three goals to his name including one in the final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The door is open for Jackson to leave the Blues. United’s interest comes as a surprise, given they already have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, who have failed to meet their expectations leading the line.

Jackson is similar with his tendency to miss big scoring chances. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will follow up their interest with a formal approach. Chelsea value the striker at a hefty £100 million.

United are unlikely to come anywhere close to that figure. The Blues may have to lower their demands for a transfer to materialise. Even then, United could explore a swap deal due to Chelsea’s interest in Alejandro Garnacho.

The west London giants were hot on the trail of the Argentine at the start of the year. The Blues have not ruled out a move for the United graduate despite signing Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund this summer.