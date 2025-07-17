Liverpool keen on trumping Arsenal to sign Rodrygo

Liverpool ‘will do everything’ in their power to trump Arsenal in the race to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, as per Spanish outlet AS.

Having struggled to find regular game time at Los Blancos, speculation surrounding the 24-year-old’s future has been emerging in this transfer window.

Now, AS report that Liverpool are keen on signing the Brazilian by taking advantage of his situation and ‘will do everything’ in their power to seal the deal ahead of other clubs. They are even preparing to travel to Madrid to open talks and spend big to lure him to Anfield.

The Reds see Rodrygo as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz, who is said to be willing to leave to take a new challenge in his career. Bayern Munich are interested in the Colombian and have already seen their opening proposal rejected by the Merseyside club.

The Bavarian club are also plotting a swoop for Rodrygo, but they will only go for him should they eventually fail to finalise a deal for the former Porto star.

Arsenal are also interested in Rodrygo and have been linked with him over the last few weeks, but they are currently in the backseat in this race.

Battle

Despite struggling to find regular game time at Real Madrid, Rodrygo is willing to stay and will only move away if the Spanish giants tell him to leave. Xabi Alonso’s side would be open to cashing-in on him for a fee of around £86m with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

After spending not much money in the last two transfer windows, the Merseyside club are prepared to break the bank this summer to hand Arne Slot the necessary tools to become the Premier League champions once again next season.

They have already purchased Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Milos Kerkez by splashing around £190m. Moreover, they are keen on buying Newcastle United ace Alexander Isak and are prepared to spend over £100m.

Rodrygo is a left-winger by trait, but didn’t play in his preferred position at Real Madrid over the years due to Vinicius Junior’s presence. Moreover, he is comfortable on the left flank and centrally. Therefore, he would be an ideal option to replace Diaz.