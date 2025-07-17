Liverpool ‘advancing’ in negotiations to sign Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool are reportedly ‘advancing’ in negotiations to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, as per transfer expert David Ornstein.

Strikers have been in high demand in this transfer window as following Chelsea’s decision to sign Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, Arsenal are closing in on a deal to buy goal machine, Viktor Gyokeres.

Moreover, Manchester United also want a new striker and have been linked with a host of names. Liverpool are planning to reinforce the centre-forward position as a potential replacement for Darwin Núñez.

It has widely been reported that Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak is the priority target for the Reds and they recently held talks with the Magpies over this deal.

However, on X, Fabrizio Romano reports that Eddie Howe’s side have no intention of letting the Swedish international leave this summer. So, Liverpool have shifted focus to alternative options and have identified Ekitike as a serious target.

Now, on The Athletic, Ornstein claims that Liverpool are ‘advancing’ in talks with Frankfurt to seal the deal; moreover, the Merseyside club are ‘progressing’ in negotiations with the player to agree on personal terms, with the player ready to move to Anfield. Liverpool could finalise the deal for a fee north of £69m.

Ekitike to Liverpool

Romano even says that Liverpool have launched an opening bid to sign Ekitike, but the offer fell short of Frankfurt’s valuation, and negotiations continue between the two parties.

Newcastle were keen on signing the Frenchman and even submitted a formal offer. But they have now backed off as Liverpool are the clear favourite in this race. So, they are now looking to buy Yoane Wissa from Brentford to strengthen the attack.

Man Utd were also considering signing Ekitike, but they haven’t made a concrete approach over this deal.

Ekitike has been attracting a lot of attention, having displayed impressive performances last term, scoring 22 goals and registering 12 assists in all competitions. Moreover, he helped his side qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top three.

Following Diogo Jota’s tragic passing, and if Núñez eventually leaves, Liverpool would be without a specialist striker. Therefore, it is the right decision to sign a new No.9 before the start of next season.

However, Ekitike is still young and may take time to flourish in a physical league like the Premier League.