Liverpool & Man Utd learn price tag to sign Mateta

Liverpool and Manchester United have been made aware of how much they will have to spend to sign Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Reds’ striker search has been the biggest saga of this transfer window in recent days. They want a new No.9 as a potential replacement for Darwin Núñez, who has been transfer-listed, having struggled to find regular game time under Arne Slot last term.

The Merseyside club’s primary option was Newcastle United ace Alexander Isak, and they held talks with the Magpies to seal the deal. Slot’s side were even ready to break the British transfer record to buy him.

However, Eddie Howe’s side have made it clear that the Swedish international isn’t up for sale. So, Liverpool are now working on a deal to buy Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, and the player is open to moving to Anfield. Newcastle wanted to sign Ekitike to support Isak, but they have now backed out of this race following Liverpool’s progression.

Although the Frenchman is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class striker in the future. He is still very young and is likely to take time to settle down in the Premier League.

So, Liverpool might go for a Premier League proven striker along with Ekitike, and it has recently been reported that Mateta is on their radar. However, Man Utd are also interested in the Crystal Palace star to reinforce the striker position.

Battle

French outlet L’Equipe (via TMW) claim that Oliver Glasner’s side have slapped a £26m price tag on Mateta’s head, with his existing contract set to run until 2027.

The 28-year-old is willing to leave Selhurst Park to take the next step in his career. He wants to secure his place in the France squad for next year’s World Cup and believes playing for a big club will increase his chances of achieving his target.

AC Milan were hoping to sign Mateta, but couldn’t afford to seal the deal by matching Crystal Palace’s asking price after failing to qualify for European football next season.

Mateta, 6ft 3in tall, has showcased his goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League in the last two seasons and guided his team to win the FA Cup last term. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club purchase him.