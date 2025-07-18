Arsenal preparing opening offer for Rodrygo



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are preparing an opening offer worth £69 million to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo amid interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The Gunners have had a productive summer transfer window, and they have already purchased Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard. Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera are poised to join the club too.

Caught Offside today claim that the Gunners are weighing up a formal bid of £69 million for Rodrygo whose future is uncertain at Madrid, having been a regular unused substitute during the Club World Cup.

Rodrygo is inching closer to leaving Los Blancos after falling out-of-favour under new head coach Xabi Alonso. He could be Premier League-bound amid strong interest from Arsenal as well as Liverpool.

Real Madrid reportedly value their prized asset at around £87 million, but Arsenal are ready to test their resolve with a £69m bid. It is claimed that the La Liga giants are unlikely to entertain such an offer.

Top-class

The Brazil international has been a phenomenal performer for the La Liga giants He registered 25 goal contributions in the recent campaign. Out of that tally, he managed 12 goal involvements from as many games on the left wing.

Rodrygo obviously likes to play from the left flank, but most of his minutes have come from the opposite end due to Vinicius’ presence. The attacker could be tempted to move on if he is guaranteed playing time in his preferred role.

At Arsenal, he could emerge as the mainstay on the left wing ahead of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, who are inconsistent. Rodrygo is a good dribbler but also possesses good ball control. He completed 91% of his passes in La Liga last season.

This sets him apart from the Gunners duo. He is also productive in front of goal and does not squander big chances. At £69m, he would still be a bargain signing as he is just entering the prime of his career. Madrid will no doubt want more for him.

With fresh competition from Liverpool, Arsenal may need to speed up the process of recouping funds from player sales in the coming days so that they can secure an agreement for Rodrygo ahead of the reigning Premier League champions.