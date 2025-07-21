Man Utd have held talks with agent of Nicolas Jackson



According to journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Manchester United have held talks with the representative of Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson regarding a potential transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils are poised to strengthen the centre-forward department ahead of next season and they are looking at different solutions. Liam Delap was the primary target, but he chose to join Chelsea from Ipswich Town instead.

Kinsella now reports that Man United have ‘held talks’ with Jackson’s agent Ali Barat. A deal for the 24-year-old could depend on possible outings. A swap agreement could be pursued too with Chelsea’s interest in Alejandro Garnacho.

Possible move

Jackson had a decent second year with the Blues, registering 10 goals and 5 assists in the Premier League. His statistics are not overwhelming, but the Senegalese could still be an upgrade for the Red Devils.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee managed just 7 goals between them in the English top flight last campaign. The duo were unconvincing upfront and were often caught out of position in the final 3rd.

In comparison, Jackson is obviously much better in getting into superb scoring positions. He was guilty of squandering 19 big chances in the Premier League last term, but that can be considered as a positive too.

United manager Ruben Amorim may feel he can get the best out of the former Villarreal man. If Jackson can improve his composure in front of goal, he could push his goal tally to 20 league goals per campaign.

Chelsea have set a mammoth £100 million price tag for their prized asset, but the Blues will obviously lower their demands as we approach the deadline, considering they have already bought two strikers.

With Delap and Joao Pedro joining the ranks this summer, they may want to cash in on Jackson. Their interest in Garnacho could pave the way for a straight-swap agreement before the transfer window closes.

Garnacho has a clear intention to stay in the Premier League next season. Chelsea are probably the most lucrative destination for him as they are assured Champions League football for the upcoming campaign.