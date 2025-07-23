Chelsea willing to offer a handful of players in swap deal to sign Morgan Rogers

With two strikers and a left winger having been acquired this summer, Chelsea have now shifted their focus towards making another vital addition to the team in a versatile attacking midfielder.

Given Cole Palmer’s performances lately, Enzo Maresca is planning on moving him to the right wing in a more advanced role, thus opening the door for a new number 10 to join.

TBR Football has reported that Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers is the one drawing Chelsea’s interest and the Blues are willing to offer his employers some key players as part of a swap deal.

Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah are among the players the Londoners are prepared to sacrifice, while Unai Emery is understood to be interested in Nicolas Jackson.

Rogers, who scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in all competitions last season, was valued at roughly £80 million some months ago.

Aston Villa need to make a sale to balance their books in lieu of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules, so the 22-year-old could be the player they let go of, especially if they get their hands on one of Emery’s preferred men.

Rogers swap deal a high possibility

With Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings, Aston Villa have enough depth in the heart of their backline to overlook the defenders Chelsea are willing to offer.

As opposed to a swap deal including the trio, they might as well ask for the full payment of Morgan Rogers’ transfer fee in cash, although the picture could change if Nicolas Jackson is prepared to move to Villa Park.

Jackson is expected to lose his place in the team after his club’s most recent investments in the final third and while Manchester United have been keen on him, they might not make a bid due to Chelsea’s high asking price if the Senegalese was to go to a league rival.

They might, however, be more receptive about the idea of letting him go to Aston Villa, more so in a swap deal.

Having said that, Unai Emery and Nicolas Jackson have worked together at Villarreal before, so that could be a factor that compels the Chelsea forward to reunite with his former coach.

In such a possible swap, Aston Villa could yet receive some cash from the Blues, therefore making it a very fruitful deal for all parties involved.