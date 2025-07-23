Man Utd offered chance to sign Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Since moving to Stamford Bridge from Villarreal a couple of years ago, the Senegalese international has been the first-choice centre-forward option for the Blues.

He made 23 goal contributions in his debut campaign for the West London club and guided them to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four last term. Furthermore, he helped his side win the Conference League and Club World Cup.

However, following Liam Delap and Joao Pedro’s arrival at Chelsea, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging in this transfer window.

On GiveMeSport, Romano states that Chelsea aren’t desperate to part ways with the 24-year-old, but they would be open to cashing-in on him if a suitable proposal arrives.

Man Utd want to reinforce the centre-forward position, having already purchased Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, and have been offered the chance to buy Jackson.

Jackson to Man Utd

Chelsea hold an interest in Alejandro Garnacho and are ready to sign him should United take Jackson in a swap deal, with the Blues reportedly valuing the African at around £100m.

Jackson is prioritising staying at Stamford Bridge but would be open to joining Man Utd even without European football. However, Ruben Amorim’s side aren’t planning to proceed with a deal to sign the former Villarreal star and are evaluating other options with Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Sesko among them.

Since Jackson started linking with a move to United, their fans are unhappy and don’t want to see him join. Although he is a talented player and his all-around play is pretty good, his finishing isn’t the best.

Therefore, Jackson might not be the ideal option for United to address their goal-scoring problems. United already have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as options for the striker role, but both players struggled last season. So, Amorim wants a new forward.

However, if Man Utd buy a new striker without selling anyone, they would have three options, and considering they don’t have European football, providing them with proper game time would be difficult next season.