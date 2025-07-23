Liverpool keen on signing Real Madrid forward Rodrygo

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, as per transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Brazilian’s future has been a subject of speculation in this transfer window following his difficulties playing regularly over the last few months.

Arsenal initially mentioned as his most likely destination, but it has recently been reported that they can’t afford to sign him, having already purchased Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres.

Now, on X, Plettenberg states that Liverpool are ‘closely monitoring’ Rodrygo’s situation at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu as they have identified him as a serious option to replace Luis Diaz.

The Colombian is reportedly open to leaving to take a new challenge in his career, and Barcelona initially expressed their interest in him. But the Blaugrana have signed Marcus Rashford since they don’t have the financial strength to buy the former FC Porto star.

Bayern Munich are currently the frontrunners to buy him and are expected to make an improved bid, having already seen a £58m proposal rejected by the Merseyside club.

Liverpool have already gathered information to sign Rodrygo, with Real Madrid ready to cash-in on him. However, the Brazilian would be a ‘very expensive’ option with Los Blancos demanding around £78m.

Rodrygo to Liverpool

Liverpool have already splashed around £270m this summer and are the highest spenders thus far. So, it would be a very ambitious swoop should they eventually manage to secure Rodrygo’s service.

Despite his recent struggles to find regular game time at Real Madrid, he is one of the best young forwards in the world. He is a technically gifted winger and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Arne Slot’s possession-based system.

He has even showcased his qualities at the highest level for Real Madrid over the years, winning multiple La Liga titles, two Champions League trophies, and numerous other major cup competitions.

Rodrygo is a left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side and can provide cover centrally if needed.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually manage to purchase the South American star before the start of next season.