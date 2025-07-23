Man Utd Transfer News
Manchester United shift focus towards signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig
Manchester United confirmed Bryan Mbeumo’s signing from Brentford a few days back as he became their second new recruit of the summer after Matheus Cunha. The club’s offensive rebuild is far from over, however, with a lethal number nine their next priority as Ruben Amorim looks to replace Joshua Zirkzee as well as Rasmus Hojlund in his preferred starting eleven.
Football Insider has reported that Manchester United are interested in signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. Arsenal had been heavily linked with him in recent months but are no longer expected to pursue his transfer after agreeing to a lucrative deal for Sporting Lisbon hitman Viktor Gyokeres. Thus, the Red Devils might not have much competition for the Slovenian’s purchase.
Sesko has a release clause of over £70 million in his contract, which RB Leipzig will ask to be paid. The exact figure is not known yet but it involves a sizeable amount in fixed fees and some more performance-related add-ons. The 22-year-old scored 21 goals and provided six assists in all competitions last season, so United’s interest in him is far from a surprise.
Sesko deal possible if Hojlund leaves
For Manchester United to sign Benjamin Sesko, it is vital that they manage to sell Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish international has been linked with a return to Serie A with AC Milan and AS Roma keen on his services. His departure would come at a loss to the Red Devils but end up freeing up some room in the wage structure, in which they are hoping to fit a new striker into.
Benjamin Sesko would be a world-class addition. His impact in the box does not need much introduction, whereas his playmaking skills will help Ruben Amorim get the best out of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha too. All things considered, he would be a massive upgrade over Hojlund and a better choice than Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, who Man United have been linked with too.
It remains to be seen whether Sesko is looking to leave RB Leipzig this summer considering he is not pushing to leave his club like Viktor Gyokeres did with Sporting Lisbon. Nonetheless, Manchester United’s challenge will be to convince him to join them without playing European football next season and possibly for a lesser salary than he would be expecting as well.
