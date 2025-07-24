Man Utd make call to sign Bologna’s Riccardo Orsolini

Manchester United have reportedly made a call to sign Bologna forward Riccardo Orsolini, as per Italian outlet Il Resto del Carlino.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring 17 goals and registering two assists in 34 appearances in Serie A and Coppa Italia. Moreover, he guided his team to win the Coppa Italia, and this was their first major trophy in more than five decades.

The Italian is a big game player as he scored against Inter Milan, AC Milan, Lazio, and Roma last term. His winner against the Nerazzurri ended their title hope.

Now, Il Resto del Carlino claim that following his eye-catching displays for Bologna, Orsolini has been attracting attention from several Italian sides, with Roma being among them to have registered their interest.

Moreover, FC Porto are also plotting a swoop for him, and Man Utd have made a call to learn about the details of sealing the deal. However, the Rossoblu have no intention of letting him leave and are willing to extend his deal, which will expire in 2027, until 2029.

Following the Italian side’s recent impressive performances, several of their key players have been attracting attention, with Dan Ndoye and Jhon Lucumi being among them alongside Orsolini.

Orsolini to Man Utd

United are reportedly interested in the Switzerland international, who scored the winner against Milan in the Coppa Italia final. He has also placed himself on Nottingham Forest’s radar.

After displaying awful performances last term, Ruben Amorim has prioritised revamping the attacking department and has already purchased Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo by spending around £127m.

So, it is surprising to see that United are still planning to buy a new wide forward, especially given they have reportedly found themselves in financial difficulties after failing to qualify for European football next season.

It has been reported that after buying two wide forwards, Man Utd are planning to sign a new striker, goalkeeper, and defensive midfielder. Amorim wants a striker with Premier League experience and an athletic midfielder.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Orsolini’s service before the end of this transfer window.