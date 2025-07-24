Chelsea initiate contact with Leipzig over deal to sign Xavi Simons

Chelsea have initiated contact with RB Leipzig over a potential deal to sign Dutch forward Xavi Simons this summer, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The West London club are currently embarking on an ambitious spending spree in the ongoing transfer window. Following their fourth-place finish last season, the Blues will be competing on both the domestic and European fronts next season.

The forthcoming UEFA Champions League campaign will mark just the second participation in the competition under the Clearlake ownership, and they’ll hope to surpass the quarter-final stage they reached the last time.

To achieve this, the club will be looking to bolster several areas with experienced young players, and Simons falls under that category. A potential swoop now looks likely.

According to Plettenberg, Chelsea have in ‘recent hours’ initiated contacts with Leipzig over a potential swoop to sign the Netherlands international this summer.

The Blues have informed the Red Bulls about their willingness to sign Simons this summer, and the Bundesliga outfit are now expecting an opening offer from the recent Club World Cup winners, as per the report.

The German transfer expert adds that Chelsea are moving swiftly to trump other potential admirers, like Bayern Munich, for the 22-year-old’s signature.

Journalist Ekrem Konur provided an update of his own to reveal that Chelsea have now reached a ‘verbal agreement’ over personal terms with Simons.

Simons to Chelsea

A separate report from Plettenberg reveals that Leipzig are working on a deal to sign Chelsea’s midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka this summer.

While it’s not confirmed if the English midfielder will be included in the agreement, the Blues will hope that the Red Bulls’ interest in their midfielder will help drive Simons’ price tag below his £60m Transfermarkt valuation.

At just 22, the Dutch international has already played for elite clubs in the Netherlands, Spain, France, and Germany, amassing over 150 top-flight appearances.

He was one of the shining lights in Leipzig’s disappointing campaign, where he provided 19 goal contributions for Die Roten Bullen last season as they finished in seventh place.

Should a move be finalised, Simons could join an extensive list of wide options at Stamford Bridge that includes Cole Palmer, João Pedro, Estêvão, Pedro Neto, Jamie Gittens, and Tyrique George. And that doesn’t even account for some out-of-favour players like João Félix, Raheem Sterling, and Christopher Nkunku, all of whom are expected to seal moves away from the club this summer.