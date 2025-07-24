Man Utd receive boost in pursuit of Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United have reportedly received a huge boost in the pursuit of RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, as per German football expert Christian Falk.

The Red Devils managed to finalise the Matheus Cunha deal comfortably by triggering his release clause. However, they had to overcome a huge challenge to lure Bryan Mbeumo away from Gtech Community Stadium.

Now, the biggest challenge for United would be to recruit a centre-forward. Ruben Amorim desperately wants to reinforce this position following Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee’s underwhelming performances last term.

Liam Delap was said to be Man Utd’s primary target, while Amorim was keen on reuniting with Viktor Gyokeres. However, the Englishman has decided to join Chelsea, and the latter is closing in on a move to Arsenal.

Therefore, the Old Trafford club have been forced to explore alternative options. It has been reported that Amorim is seeking a Premier League-proven striker, and Ollie Watkins’s name has emerged as a potential option.

However, on Caught Offside, Falk reports that Man Utd’s head of scouting, Christopher Vivell, is supporting a move for Sesko, and he has been watching the forward’s situation closely over the last few months. He even scouted him in a Bundesliga match.

Sesko to Man Utd

Having already worked at Red Bull Group, Vivell knows the player’s qualities. Arsenal initially expressed their interest in the Slovenian earlier this summer but eventually opted to go for Gyokeres.

Therefore, this has opened the door for Man Utd to sign the 22-year-old. He reportedly has a £69m release clause in his current contract, but Leipzig might be open to letting him leave for around £61m. So, this is a huge boost for Amorim’s side.

Two attributes stand out in his game: his leap and his striking power. In these areas, he can be considered the best in the world.

He is a 6ft 5in tall player and is blisteringly quick. Therefore, he has the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League. However, he is still a raw talent and needs time to reach his full potential.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the 13-time Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service before the end of this window.