Chelsea have Alejandro Garnacho on ‘shortlist’ with transfer still a possibility

Chelsea have been one of the busiest Premier League sides in the ongoing transfer window and have already added three players to their squad in Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro.

Their triumphant Club World Cup campaign in the United States has also meant that their finances have been significantly bolstered, so a few more additions have not been ruled out before the start of the season.

Interestingly, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea are still have Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho, who has made it clear that he wishes to leave the Red Devils this summer, on their ‘shortlist’.

He had been linked with departing the club since the winter and the Blues were keen back then also, but it is surprising that their interest has not cooled just yet in spite of several new additions.

Garnacho’s asking price has been slashed by Man United, who are now looking for only £40 million for the Argentine. Chelsea are currently focused on signing Xavi Simons but could revisit Garnacho’s purchase soon.

Chelsea don’t need Garnacho

Not only do Chelsea not need Alejandro Garnacho, but they also have players who are arguably better than the 21-year-old. While he did score 11 goals and bag 10 assists in all competitions last season for Manchester United, he has been very inconsistent.

Instead of signing Garnacho, Chelsea would perhaps be better off hanging onto Christopher Nkunku and using him as a trump card off the back and in the cup competitions. He was one of their top performers during the Club World Cup too.

Having said that, Chelsea could totally walk away from Alejandro Garnacho if they sign Xavi Simons and fail to sell Nkunku, whereas Cole Palmer also might be deployed down the right wing should the Dutchman join.

With Pedro Neto capable of playing on both flanks and Jamie Gittens also having decent versatility in the final third, there are enough reasons to think that Chelsea’s interest in Garnacho might not materialise.