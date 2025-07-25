Man Utd hold ‘fresh talks’ to sign Aston Villa’s Watkins

Manchester United have reportedly held ‘fresh talks’ over a deal to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

Since moving to Villa Park from Brentford, the 29-year-old has been scoring goals consistently in the Premier League over the years, netting 75 times and registering 33 assists in 174 Premier League appearances.

He has scored 15 goals in the last three consecutive Premier League campaigns and guided his side to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four in the 2023/24 season. Additionally, he helped his team secure the Europa League football last term.

Now, on X, Jacobs says that Man Utd want to sign a new striker and Watkins is on their radar; moreover, they have held ‘fresh talks’ to secure his service. Aston Villa have slapped a £60m price tag on his head, and they don’t want to let him leave for anything less than that.

United are unlikely to proceed with this deal unless Unai Emery’s side lower their valuation. The forward is set to turn 30 later this year, meaning this would be his final chance to take the next step in his career.

So, he might be ready to leave if United make a concrete approach, and Aston Villa have earmarked Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea as a potential replacement for Watkins.

Watkins to Man Utd

Jacobs wrote:

“Manchester United have held fresh talks over Ollie Watkins. Villa’s £60m valuation currently deemed as too high, but Man Utd prepared to advance things if price drops. Villa have no plans to alter their position unless a replacement is found. Nicolas Jackson one player appreciated.”

Man Utd bought Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in the last two summer windows by splashing around £100m. However, neither has managed to settle down with the physicality of the Premier League. So, Amorim wants a new striker, but a Premier League-proven one.

Watkins is an underrated striker and could be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service before the start of next season.

Man Utd have a tough run of games in the Premier League at the start of next season. Therefore, Amorim would be hoping to get most of his new signings as quickly as possible.