Man Utd join race to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer, according to Sportmediaset, as relayed by Tuttojuve.

Luiz has endured a frustrating first season at Turin, failing to nail down a starting berth in the team. He racked up just 516 minutes of football in Serie A last season. His fortunes were expected to change after Igor Tudor was appointed following the sacking of Thiago Motta.

Still, things remained the same, as the Brazilian found playing time difficult to come by. Recent reports from Italy reveal that the 27-year-old has skipped training in a bid to pursue a move away from the club.

Several Premier League clubs, including Everton and West Ham United, have reportedly shown interest in the midfielder, and Man United have now emerged as the latest to express their interest in signing the South American this summer.

In a report on Sportmediaset via Tuttojuve, Italian journalist Gianni Balzarini claims that the Red Devils have entered the fray over the possible transfer of Luiz to Old Trafford.

The Italian outlet adds that United are closely monitoring the Brazil international’s situation as they look to bolster their midfield this summer.

Experienced midfielder

The report adds that the 36-time Italian champions are willing to sanction his exit in an initial £8m loan deal, with an obligation to buy clause worth up to £34m, which is close to the club’s asking price.

Kia Joorabchian, Douglas Luiz’s agent, is currently in England to meet with interested clubs, according to the report. It will be interesting to see if Man United presents a favourable proposal to usurp their rivals and land the Brazilian this summer.

Luiz would be a substantial addition to Ruben Amorim’s side, offering a well-rounded blend of qualities. His tenacity in tackling and sharp reading of the game would be crucial off the ball.

At the same time, his composure in possession, creativity, and physical presence in midfield address key weaknesses Manchester United have struggled with.

With the team aiming to recover from last season’s disappointing 15th-place finish, Luiz’s attributes could be pivotal in reinforcing the spine of the squad.