Liverpool make contact over stunning deal for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak

Liverpool have made contact with Alexander Isak to discuss a stunning move to sign the want-away Newcastle United striker, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Swedish international’s transfer saga has continued to take new twists every week. The forward has been attracting top-level English clubs’ attention, having displayed impressive performances in recent campaigns.

After moving to St James’ Park from Real Sociedad back in 2022, he initially took time to settle in the Premier League but made 27 goal contributions in all competitions in the 2023/24 campaign.

The forward showcased his goal-scoring prowess once again last term, netting 27 goals and registering six assists in 42 appearances in all competitions. Isak even guided his team to qualify for the Champions League and win the Carabao Cup.

Having been impressed by his performances, Arsenal previously expressed their interest in him, but have now decided to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

Liverpool made contact with Newcastle to enquire about the details of signing him earlier in the summer, but the Magpies made it clear that the player is not for sale. Following that, the Reds have purchased Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt by spending around £80m.

Isak to Liverpool

So, it was thought that the Isak transfer story was done, and he was set to stay at St James’ Park. However, a new twist has emerged after news broke on Thursday that Isak has informed Newcastle he is keen on leaving the club this summer.

He was initially absent from the Tyneside club’s first pre-season game against Celtic, and they have now travelled to Asia without him.

On X, Fabrizio Romano says that despite already purchasing Ekitike and spending around £250m, Liverpool are still keen on signing Isak should Newcastle eventually allow his departure.

However, the Reds will have to balance the books by selling Luis Diaz first before going for the Swede. Bayern Munich have been working on a deal to buy the Colombian. Isak, on the other hand, has no intention of moving to Saudi Arabia.

Ben Jacobs has supported this news and says Liverpool have now made contact with Isak’s camp to discuss a potential move to Anfield. The Reds have also made it clear to Newcastle they are prepared to break the British transfer record to sign the striker.

Isak is one of the best forwards in the Premier League alongside Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his services.