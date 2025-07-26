Tottenham lead race ahead of Liverpool to sign Leoni

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race ahead of Liverpool to sign Parma defender Giovanni Leoni, as per Caught Offside.

The Lilywhites have only purchased Mohammed Kudus thus far this summer since appointing Thomas Frank as the new manager. Additionally, they have made Mathys Tel’s loan move permanent. They tried to reinforce the CAM position by buying Morgan Gibbs-White, but the move is in major doubt.

Now, it appears the North London club have shifted their focus to strengthening the backline, having struggled with defensive frailties last term, conceding 65 goals in 38 Premier League games.

With Radu Dragusin struggling with a serious knee issue and Cristian Romero linked with a move away, signing a new centre-back would be the right decision.

Caught Offside claim that Tottenham have identified Leoni as a serious target after being impressed by his performances in Serie A last campaign. However, they aren’t the only clubs in this race as Liverpool and Newcastle United are also keen on him.

Leoni to Tottenham

The Lilywhites are looking to step up efforts by launching a formal proposal to seal the deal and are considered the frontrunners to win this race ahead of the Reds. Newcastle are ready to go head-to-head with Spurs over this deal and are also planning to make an official move.

The 18-year-old still has four years left in his current contract, and Parma have no intention of letting him leave for cheap. They want around £26m-£35m.

Liverpool want a new centre-back following Jarell Quansah’s departure, and Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace has been linked with a move to Anfield. But they haven’t stepped up efforts to seal the deal yet, and Leoni is seemingly on their radar as well.

The Italian is a 6ft 5in tall right-footed defender and showcased glimpses of his high potential last term. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool or Tottenham with a view to the long-term future should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can eventually manage to secure his service by defeating Arne Slot’s side and Newcastle in this race.