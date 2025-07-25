Manchester United make contact to sign Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea

Manchester United are keen on signing a striker after securing transfers for Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. With most of his current options underperforming, Ruben Amorim has had to turn to the transfer market to revamp his offence.

GiveMeSport has reported that Manchester United are interested in signing Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson and have initiated contact with the player’s entourage over a potential switch to Old Trafford.

Jackson has been described as ‘keen’ regarding the prospect of making the move to Manchester United although Chelsea’s sky-high asking price of £100 million will certainly prove to be a hindrance for the Red Devils.

He scored 13 goals and provided six assists in all competitions last season but struggled with consistent form and fitness. with Chelsea investing in newer names over recent weeks, Jackson risks losing out on game time should he stay put.

United move very unlikely

Chelsea are in no desperate need to raise money, so their asking price for Nicolas Jackson is possibly to stave off interest from their domestic rivals, Manchester United in this case, especially as they cannot afford to pay that much.

The player has also not explicitly asked to leave Stamford Bridge and in all likelihood, Enzo Maresca may be prepared to keep him unless the right offer comes as the Senegalese international would significantly bolster the squad’s depth.

Manchester United will not only be fazed by the player’s lofty price tag but will be concerned by his accuracy in front of goal and injury record, if indeed they were willing to pay that kind of money for Jackson.

Viktor Gyokeres, one of their chief targets for the number nine role, is set to join Arsenal but with Benjamin Sesko having a relatively lower asking price, he might be worth considering for the club in the upcoming weeks.