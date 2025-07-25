Chelsea view Morgan Rogers as ‘dream signing’ but transfer a difficult proposition

Chelsea have signed Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap in the transfer window and could soon acquire Jorrel Hato from Ajax Amsterdam as Enzo Maresca carries out a major rebuilding project.

Xavi Simons is another player the Blues are hoping to bring in this summer and he too would be an excellent addition to the team, although according to Matt Law (h/t Sport Illustrated), Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is viewed as the ‘dream signing’ by Chelsea.

Rogers has had an exceptional season or two under Unai Emery and was one of the standout performers for Villa last year. With 14 goals and 15 assists, he was among their top goal contributors in all competitions.

Aston Villa might be willing to let Rogers leave for close to £100 million although their preference is to retain his services and only sanction a departure if the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules risk going against them.

Chelsea must choose between Rogers and Simons

Though Chelsea have the funds to sign both, Morgan Rogers and Xavi Simons, they will need to choose between the two considering they bring in similar attributes to the table.

Rogers has the experience of putting in the hard yards in the Premier League, so he might possibly be the club’s go-to option though there will be apprehensions regarding his asking price.

Simons, meanwhile, will be available for cheaper but could struggle with the physicality of the Premier League. As far as attributes are concerned, he is on a similar level as Rogers is, however.

It will be interesting to see which player the Blues eventually go for, although the fact that they consider Rogers as their ‘dream signing’ is possibly a hint at him being the chief target for the number 10 position.

With a new attacking midfielder expected to join Chelsea, Cole Palmer could feature on the right wing but at the same time, the versatilities of Rogers or Simons will be key in the grand scheme of things.