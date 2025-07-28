Man Utd ‘in talks’ to hijack Newcastle’s deal to sign Sesko

Manchester United are reportedly ‘in talks’ to hijack Newcastle United’s deal to sign RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, as per German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

The 22-year-old has been attracting a lot of attention, having displayed eye-catching performances last term, scoring 21 goals and registering six assists across all competitions.

Arsenal initially expressed their interest in the Slovenian but eventually opted to buy Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP to reinforce the frontline.

Newcastle have identified Sesko as a serious option to replace Alexander Isak, who has made it clear to the Magpies’ hierarchy that he wants to leave to take the next step in his career. Liverpool are said to be keen on signing him, and his preferred destination is Anfield.

The Tyneside club were initially desperate to keep hold of the Swedish international but might now have to change their stance.

On X, Plettenberg says that Newcastle have opened talks with Sesko’s representatives to finalise personal terms with him and have offered their project to him.

Sesko to Man Utd

However, Man Utd are also keen on purchasing him and are ‘in talks’ with the player’s agent. They have presented their project to the forward and have made a contract proposal to him.

Whichever team manage to agree on personal terms with the player, they are set to make a formal proposal to Leipzig to seal the deal. However, the Magpies are ‘pushing’ hard to seal the deal ahead of the Old Trafford club.

Sesko reportedly has a gentleman’s agreement with Leipzig to leave for a fee of at least £61m in fixed fee plus £4m-£9m in bonuses. This is valid for those clubs that the player considers special.

Man Utd already have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as options for the centre-forward position, but neither player has managed to showcase their goal-scoring prowess.

So, Amorim is eager to buy a new striker. Although he has suggested that signing proven Premier League players is very important so they can adapt quickly, Sesko is a highly talented player and could be a smart addition for Man Utd in the long run if they acquire him.