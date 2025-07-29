Liverpool ‘working in the background’ to sign Marc Guehi

Liverpool are reportedly ‘working in the background’ to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, as per Football Insider.

The Reds have already purchased Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, and Hugo Ekitike by splashing around £270m. Moreover, they are expected to make a record-breaking move to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

The Merseyside club recently broke their transfer record this summer by signing Wirtz for a fee of around £116m. Now, they are ready to break the number in the same window.

Meanwhile, it appears after securing the Swedish international’s service, Liverpool could go for a new centre-back as following Jarell Quansah’s departure and Joe Gomez’s yet another injury, Arne Slot has been left with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate as the only senior centre-back options.

Earlier this summer, Guehi emerged as a potential option for Liverpool. However, the Reds haven’t made a concrete approach for him yet.

Now, Football Insider report that although they haven’t made a move for Guehi yet, they remain keen on signing him and have been ‘working in the background’ to seal the deal.

Guehi to Liverpool

The player, valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt, has entered the final year of his current contract and has made it clear to the Eagles that he has no intention of extending his deal. So, they will have to sell the former Chelsea star to avoid losing him for free next year, but they won’t be bullied in negotiations.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on signing him and previously made concrete approaches to secure his service, but the player’s preferred destination is Liverpool.

Liverpool have been prudent in this transfer window, as although they have spent big money, they have raised funds by selling Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Caoimhin Kelleher.

They are academy graduates, so their departures have brought pure profit for the club. Moreover, they have reportedly agreed on a £65m[€75m] deal to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich. Additionally, Darwin Núñez is expected to leave.

Nevertheless, Liverpool have found themselves thin in numbers in the centre-back position, and adding depth in this area is imperative to maintain their level next season. Guehi is a Premier League-proven player and would be a great coup for Liverpool should they buy him.