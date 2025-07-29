Chelsea prepared to offer two players plus money for Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers

Chelsea have made several offensive additions this summer but seem to have room for one more as they look to add a bit more creativity and dynamism in the final third.

Xavi Simons has been heavily linked with them in recent weeks but a name who has come close to the Blues in the timespan has been Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, who is seen as a solid option too.

National World has reported that Chelsea are prepared to offer cash as well as Nicolas Jackson and Tosin Adarabioyo to Aston Villa to complete a switch for Rogers in the transfer window.

He bagged 14 goals and 15 assists for the Clarets last season in all competitions and is among the Premier League’s best players at number 10, with the ability to play on either flank and down the middle in attack.

Rogers could be let go by Villa as they may be impacted by the Premier League’s Profitability & Sustainability Rules, and an offer by Chelsea including two world-class players might be too good to turn down.

Swap deal a strong possibility

A swap deal seeing Morgan Rogers go to Chelsea and Nicolas Jackson along with Tosin Adarabioyo go the other way is a very attractive proposition which Unai Emery could especially welcome.

With Ollie Watkins also expected to leave Aston Villa, Jackson may be a fruitful addition. He has already worked with Emery at Villarreal, so interest from his former manager in the last week or so has not been surprising at all.

On the other hand, Adarabioyo might also fancy heading to Villa Park to play regular minutes and Emery, who wants to bolster his defence, might also be receptive towards acquiring a player proven in the Premier League.

That being said, Rogers is also very arguably a better addition to the Chelsea team than Xavi Simons considering his chemistry with Cole Palmer as well as experience in the English top division.

It remains to be seen how much truth there is in the swap deal claims although if such an offer is made, it is easy to see why every party involved in it could benefit.