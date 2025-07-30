Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes as Son Heung-min replacement

Tottenham Hotspur have celebrated their Europa League triumph at the backend of last season and consequent qualification to the Champions League with the transfers of Mohammed Kudus and Mathys Tel but are far from done in the window.

With Son Heung-min linked with a switch to Los Angeles FC, a move which the Lilywhites are prepared to give the green light to, they may require another forward and have already identified their chief target.

According to TBR Football, Tottenham are ready to go for Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo Goes if Son leaves the club. The Brazilian winger is also thought to be open to the idea of joining the Londoners.

Rodrygo scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists for Real Madrid in all competitions last season, and was one of the first names on the team sheet under Carlo Ancelotti but he has lost prominence under Xabi Alonso since the Club World Cup in June.

Given that Los Blancos have also slashed their asking price from £85 million to £70 million, as per the report, there is a real possibility that the South American, who has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool too, moves to the Premier League.

Spurs unlikely to be frontrunners for Rodrygo

Even though Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Rodrygo Goes and could afford a transfer for him, it might be too ambitious a thought for the Lilywhites, more so given that they would potentially be battling with Arsenal and possibly even Liverpool.

Admittedly, they won a trophy just two months back, but generally, they don’t have a very promising project yet. There have been constant changes in the managerial position and considering how their rivals have rebuilt lately, Spurs still lack a potent squad.

Arsenal and Liverpool will fancy themselves to sign Rodrygo over Spurs this summer. While the Reds might cool interest in him if they manage to land Alexander Isak, the Gunners might now turn their attention towards him having signed Viktor Gyokeres.

It will be interesting to see what eventually comes of Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid as some reliable reports in Spain continue to insist that the player wants to fight for his place under Xabi Alonso, while others state that he is set to leave.