Liverpool in ‘pole position’ to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi

Liverpool have signed Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike this summer whereas Luis Diaz’s departure could see them pursue a transfer for Alexander Isak after he handed in a transfer request to Newcastle United recently as well.

Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have also joined as far as defensive reinforcements go but no central defender has been purchased by the club just yet although that could soon change.

Caught Offside has reported that Liverpool are in ‘pole position’ to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. The 25-year-old’s asking price is close to £45 million as he enters the last year of his contract and he is open to moving to Anfield.

Bayer Leverkusen signed Jarrell Quansah from the Reds at the start of the month, so there is a serious need for a centre back with Ibrahima Konate’s contract also expiring next year and Virgil van Dijk crossing the 30-year-old barrier.

Guehi signing a good step forward

Should they sign Alexander Isak and struggle to sell Darwin Nunez, Liverpool might have their hands tied for the summer and Marc Guehi’s transfer might require a bit of a stretch, although one they will feel they are required to make.

While the Crystal Palace defender would undoubtedly be a great signing, especially at the price his employers are quoting, Liverpool cannot simply settle for him and must continue to look for another centre back in the winter or latest by next summer.

Guehi is exceptional from a defensive standpoint but does not offer as much as Virgil van Dijk or several other modern-day defenders do with the ball, and that might be a drawback considering teams often play out from the back.

In the shorter run, it remains to be seen when the Premier League champions take the necessary steps to sign Guehi whereas another central defender’s signing could hinge on whether or not Ibrahima Konate renews his contract at Anfield.