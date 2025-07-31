Arsenal remain ‘in contact’ with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze

Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon last week as Mikel Arteta finally got his hands on a striker. With a very crucial addition in the bag, the manager is now keen on another signing or two.

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has been linked with a swoop to the Emirates Stadium and according to Fabrizio Romano (h/t GiveMeSport), the Gunners are still ‘in contact’ with the 27-year-old about a transfer.

They are yet to commence club-to-club negotiations, so personal terms might not be as much of an issue although The Athletic stated that Arsenal are looking to negotiate his £60 million release clause instead of triggering it.

Eze is looking for a new challenge after leading Palace to the FA Cup last season. He scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions with his consistent displays potentially earning him a switch to Arsenal.

Eze transfer might materialise soon

Arsenal are currently touring Southeast Asia for pre-season, so newer transfers could be put on hold until they are back in London. That said, once they return, a deal for Eberechi Eze could culminate soon.

The English international has not explicitly asked to leave Crystal Palace yet but given that he will enter the final 12 months of his contract next summer, this year might be his side’s only chance at yielding a significant amount from his sale.

Eze is primarily an attacking midfielder but has played on the left wing for Palace. The Gunners need an out-wide option an not a number 10, although the former Queens Park Rangers star’s utility in the role may be handy nonetheless.

It is also important to note that Eze might now be Arsenal’s only realistic option as far as a new left winger is concerned because Rodrygo Goes’ salary demands have led to the club’s interest fading in him in recent days.