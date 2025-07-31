Liverpool reach agreement with Alexander Isak on five-year contract worth £11m per season

Liverpool have significantly revamped their squad over the summer and it is fair to say that they will start 2025/26 as the favourites to defend their Premier League title.

Arne Slot is not done yet in the transfer market, however, with Newcastle United star Alexander Isak now at the top of his wish-list having asked to leave the Magpies in pursuit of a new challenge.

In a major breakthrough, the Reds have agreed personal terms with the Swedish international, Nicolo Schira has reported. Isak, if he joins Liverpool, would have a five-year contract at Anfield with a starting salary of £11 million per season.

Newcastle have been asking for £150 million for their chief marksman since several months but with the striker formally asking to depart St. James’ Park, it remains to be seen if they are wiling to lower their price tag.

Isak a terrific addition for Liverpool

Having already turned down a transfer to Saudi Arabia, Alexander Isak’s switch to Liverpool might only be a matter of time with the Premier League champions expected to kickstart negotiations with Newcastle United soon.

While he might not join their pre-season tour in Asia, Isak would have enough time to get ready for the Premier League opener against Bournemouth at Anfield in a fortnight from now, if not for the FA Community Shield on August 10th.

Alexander Isak’s signing is likely to mean Hugo Ekitike is employed down the left wing, a position he has played sporadically for Eintracht Frankfurt. Liverpool’s interest in Rodrygo Goes might also cool as a result, at least for this summer.

With a month still remaining between now and the end of the transfer window, it will be interesting to see what comes of Darwin Nunez’s situation at the club as he continues to explore a number of possibilities regarding his own future.

Lastly, Liverpool might finally turn their attention towards signing a central defender, a position in which they are lacking much depth after Jarrell Quansah was sold to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month.