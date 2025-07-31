Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur battling to sign Bournemouth star Illia Zabarnyi

The London trio of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all made very crucial signings in the summer transfer window this year and there is nothing to hint that they are about to stop just yet.

The Blues and the Lilywhites are particularly said to be keen on some more business with Caught Offside reporting that the two rivals are interested in signing Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi.

He has been linked with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain as well in recent weeks, and in spite of agreeing to personal terms with the European champions, Bournemouth and the French giants remain deadlocked over his transfer fee.

Chelsea had been keen on him since several weeks but it looks as if Tottenham are the ones willing to make the major breakthrough as they are prepared to pay Zabarnyi’s £60 million asking price, the source has added.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will enter the race for the Ukrainian international given interest from Spurs and PSG, especially because Enzo Maresca will likely need another centre back in spite of Jorrel Hato’s impending arrival.

Zabarnyi unlikely to prefer Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur are playing in the Champions League next season and are building an exciting squad of younger faces but it is unlikely that Illia Zabarnyi will be open to departing Bournemouth to join them this year.

Not only do Spurs have an inconsistent track record of holding onto managers and challenging for silverware, but they are secure enough in the heart of their backline and might not be able to guarantee regular game time to the Bournemouth star.

Zabarnyi may find himself trailing Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven in the pecking order at Tottenham, whereas the likes of Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin have established themselves as reliable back-ups in recent months.

Paris Saint-Germain would be the best possible side for him to ply his trade as far as sporting project and game time are concerned as Zabarnyi would eventually replace Marquinhos at the club while also receiving a fairly high salary.

Chelsea’s interest, meanwhile, has not entirely cooled, so they could yet reignite their desire to bring in the 22-year-old, who had a terrific campaign last season and was described as an ‘unbelievable’ player by his teammate Philip Billing earlier on.