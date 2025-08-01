Liverpool hijack Arsenal’s deal to sign Will Wright

Liverpool have reportedly hijacked Arsenal’s deal to sign exciting young forward Will Wright, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have emerged as the highest spending club in this transfer window thus far. They have already signed Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, and Hugo Ekitike by splashing around £270m.

Moreover, they are reportedly going to buy Alexander Isak from Newcastle United by breaking the British transfer record. Along with reinforcing the first team squad, the Merseysiders have also been attentive to upgrading the youth setup.

They have produced several talented players in recent years, with Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, and Curtis Jones the notable names. Moreover, Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni are coming through.

Now, on X, Romano reports that Liverpool have closed a deal to sign Wright from Salford, and documents have been signed between the two teams. Moreover, the player has signed a three-year contract until 2028.

Arsenal were also interested in the 17-year-old and even agreed on a deal in principle with Salford, but Liverpool have managed to hijack the move by persuading the player to join.

Wright to Liverpool

Romano wrote:

“Deal completed for Will Wright to join Liverpool from Salford City, documents have been signed in the last 12h. 17 year old talent also signed his contract for the next three years, until June 2028. LFC beat Arsenal to the signing as deal was verbally agreed club to club.”

Like Liverpool, Arsenal have also produced talented young players in recent years, with Bukayo Saka the biggest success story. Moreover, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri have now secured their place in Mikel Arteta’s first team squad after graduating from Hale End.

Additionally, Max Dowman, who is just 15-year-old, is rising through their youth system and is expected to reach the top. He displayed an excellent performance against Newcastle United in a pre-season game last weekend. They have also produced Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi, but they left the club to join Man Utd to play regularly.

Therefore, Arsenal wouldn’t have been a bad destination for Wright to develop had he opted to join them.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Liverpool are set to go head-to-head for the Premier League title next season, and it is going to be interesting to see who eventually end up lifting the trophy.