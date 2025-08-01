Liverpool ‘progressing’ in talks to sign Alexander Isak

Liverpool are reportedly ‘progressing’ in talks with Newcastle United over a deal to sign Alexander Isak, as per transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Although the Reds won the Premier League title last term, they managed to achieve the feat without the proper help of the centre-forwards. Luis Diaz was deployed by Arne Slot in this position in numerous games, but he is more comfortable out wide and has joined Bayern Munich.

The Merseysiders are willing to part ways with Darwin Núñez following his struggles to find regular game time last term. So, Slot is willing to revamp the centre-forward position.

Hugo Ekitike has already joined from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee around £80m, but Liverpool still want a new No.9, and Isak is the priority. Although Newcastle are desperate to keep hold of him, the player has handed in a transfer request. So, they have found themselves on the back foot in this negotiation.

On X, Plettenberg states that Liverpool have reached verbal agreement with the player regarding the personal terms until 2031, and the player is hopeful that Liverpool will be able to find a way to sign him.

The Merseyside club have already opened negotiations with the Magpies over this deal, and talks are ‘progressing’ well between the two parties. Liverpool will have to make a ‘record’ bid to seal the deal.

Isak to Liverpool

Plettenberg wrote:

“Talks between Newcastle and Liverpool over Alexander Isak are progressing well. The player’s camp are very positive about the situation. Isak is hopeful that an agreement between the clubs can be reached. A record bid will be needed. A verbal agreement in principle over a contract running until 2031 has been reached with Liverpool, as reported yesterday.”

Liverpool initially tried to purchase Isak before making a move for Ekitike, and Newcastle said at that time that the player isn’t up for sale. However, the situation has changed since the player has requested to leave.

They have even started exploring options to replace the Swede, and Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig is reportedly the primary target.

Isak is currently one of the best strikers in the Premier League alongside Erling Haaland, and his acquisition would make Liverpool’s attack formidable should they eventually manage to secure his service.

He is a striker by trait, but is also comfortable on the left flank. Therefore, Slot can even use him and Ekitike in the same starting XI.