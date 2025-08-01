Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur enter the race for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is expected to depart Selhurst Park in the ongoing transfer window. The English international has been on Liverpool’s radar since a couple of weeks, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also keen now, Fichajes has reported.

The 25-year-old has a £40 million price tag. His primary suitors Liverpool are currently busy with trying to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United and therefore, a deal for Guehi is on hold, so Chelsea and Spurs could very possibly hijack their transfer.

Enzo Maresca is set to welcome Jorrel Hato into the team but perhaps needs another central defender to compete in the Champions League and the Premier League, so Guehi, with his Premier League experience would be a great addition.

Guehi race likely to be between Chelsea and Liverpool

With how many central defenders they have, including an indispensable pairing in Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to be as keen on Marc Guehi as talks suggest.

Liverpool could do very well with his signing, however, as Jarrell Quansah was sold to Bayer Leverkusen whereas Joe Gomez has struggled with fitness and form for the better part of the last 12 months.

Arne Slot risks going into the season with only two reliable centre-backs in Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk should the Reds decide against acquiring a central defender in the ongoing transfer window.

Chelsea, meanwhile, would see a lot of utility in Guehi in comparison to their current options as the player not only brings in experience but his skill-sets would make him a starter right from the word go at Stamford Bridge.

Earlier on, reports had also suggested that the player is keen on continuing to live in London, thus putting the Blues in a pole position to sign him given that Guehi had spent the initial years of his career at Cobham too.

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace are willing to negotiate a lower amount for their key defender as the transfer window starts to culminate, or whether Guehi’s interested parties are prepared to wait until 2026 to sign him as a free agent.