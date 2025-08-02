Man Utd plot swoop to sign Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils endured a woeful campaign last term, finishing 15th, and this was their worst season in the Premier League’s history. So, the club’s recruitment team have been busy reinforcing the squad this summer to help Ruben Amorim turn the situation around.

Man Utd have mainly focused on signing Premier League-proven players and have bought Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. Moreover, they want a new striker and initially planned to buy Liam Delap and Ollie Watkins.

However, the former Ipswich Town star has joined Chelsea, while Aston Villa have made it clear that their talisman isn’t up for sale. So, United are looking to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Moreover, Amorim has recently raised concerns following the opening pre-season game against Leeds United that his midfield department lack pace.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are looking to sign a new dynamic midfielder and have identified Agoume as a serious option. The Red Devils are closely monitoring his situation before making a potential swoop.

Agoume to Man Utd

Sevilla are aware of United’s interest and are preparing to receive an offer from Amorim’s side, while the Frenchman would be open to moving to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old is valued at around £7m by Transfermarkt and has three years left in his current contract. Therefore, he could be available for a bargain deal.

United currently have Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, and Bruno Fernandes as the primary midfield options. However, Casemiro has lost his athleticism, while Mainoo struggled to find regular game time last term.

On the other hand, Toby Collyer is another option United have, but he has expressed his desire to leave on a loan to play regularly and develop his career. It has even been reported that his departure would create room for a new midfielder.

Agoume is 6ft 2in tall, strong, quick across the ground, and is comfortable with possession under pressure. He is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium this summer.