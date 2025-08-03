Arsenal closely monitoring Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz ahead of potential swoop

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has rebuilt his offensive department by signing Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres in July but is seemingly interested in adding to his depth in the final third with another signing or two.

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is a key target for the Gunners, but another player that they are eyeing is Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz, who is in the last two years of his contract at the club and has yet to renew his deal, Caught Offside has reported.

Brahim Diaz is one of Madrid’s most important squad players, who has come off the bench several times in the last couple of seasons to influence games. In 2024/25, he bagged six goals and eight assists in all competitions.

The Moroccan international has already worked with Arteta when the duo were at Manchester City, and has a Champions League and Premier League in his trophy cabinet. Therefore, his experience would also be a key asset for the team’s dressing room.

Brahim a great squad player to have

Neither for Real Madrid, nor for Manchester City has Brahim Diaz started games regularly and produced fascinating numbers, but he has always been one of the first introductions off the bench and uses his energy to unsettle opposition defences.

Thanks to his pace, quick feet and ability to succeed in one-on-one situations, Brahim Diaz would be a solid addition for Arsenal as far as squad depth is concerned. He can also be employed on both wings, so his versatility is a big plus.

It remains to be seen if indeed Real Madrid are prepared to let go of such an important asset in the ongoing window, or whether Xabi Alonso has Brahim Diaz in his plans, in which case a contract extension might be a topic of discussion soon.