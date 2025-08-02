Man Utd advised to sign Dusan Vlahovic instead of Sesko

Ex-Manchester United forward Luis Saha has urged his former club to sign Dusan Vlahovic instead of Benjamin Sesko.

After reinforcing the two wide forward positions, the Red Devils are prioritising strengthening the centre-forward position. Having been linked with a host of names over the last few years, they have decided to make a move for the RB Leipzig star.

They have been in negotiations with the player’s representatives to persuade him to join and have already made aware to the German side that they would table a formal proposal after agreeing on personal terms with the forward.

However, Newcastle United are also in the fray and have already submitted a formal proposal worth around £70m, including bonuses, to trump Ruben Amorim’s side in this race. The Magpies have even presented their project to the player. The forward hasn’t decided yet where he wants to go next.

Now, during a recent interview (via Metro), Saha says that Man Utd need a guaranteed goalscorer and good character, so Vlahovic could be a very good acquisition as he is a ‘top striker’.

The Serbian is an experienced player, and he has showcased his goal-scoring prowess for Juventus. With Jadon Sancho linked with a move to the Bianconeri, signing Vlahovic in a swap deal might be a good decision.

Vlahovic to Man Utd

Saha said:

“Jadon Sancho has been linked in a swap for Dusan Vlahovic, he is a top striker. It’s something that Man Utd are looking for. His numbers are good, his profile is good, he has experience, it would be a good signing in my eyes. “United need guaranteed goalscorers, they need good characters and at the moment they have four players who don’t seem to want to protect and play for the badge, they are not children, that is a sad thing.”

The 25-year-old has entered the final year of his current contract and is one of the highest-paid players at Juventus. The Italian giants weren’t happy with his performances, so they decided to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain on a loan deal last winter. They have been in contact with Les Parisiens to purchase him permanently this summer.

Vlahovic previously showcased impressive performances at Fiorentina, but his level has dropped significantly in recent years. Therefore, although he is still only 25, signing him might not significantly improve United’s attack, even though Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been below average.

It is going to be interesting to see who the Old Trafford club eventually opt to sign to strengthen the attacking department.