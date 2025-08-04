Arsenal make contact to sign Jeremy Jacquet



According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have made contact with French club Rennes to discuss a potential transfer for defender Jeremy Jacquet.

The Gunners have had a good summer with six signings and there could be more signings made. Romano now reports that Arsenal have held initial talks with Rennes over a potential deal for Jacquet.

The London giants are admirers of the 20-year-old, who only signed a new contract. He is considered as an option to bolster the central defensive department in case there is a departure.

Huge talent

The France youth international spent the first half of last season on loan with Clermont Foot in Ligue 2, but was recalled after the turn of the year. Jacquet went on to play an important role for Rennes as they avoided relegation from Ligue 1. He was almost ever-present in the starting XI.

Jacquet is a relatively unknown figure outside of France, but analyst Ben Mattinson has compared him with Arsenal star William Saliba for his playing style. There are certainly many similarities. Jacquet won over 60% of his duels last season with an average of 4 clearances, 2 interceptions and 2 tackles.

The 20-year-old also caught the eye with his recovery pace and quality distribution from the back. The 6ft 3in star also has an aerial presence to deal with set-pieces. Arsenal have identified him as a target and could swoop for his services if Jakub Kiwior were to make way from the club in the coming weeks.

The Pole is contemplating a new challenge away from the Gunners in the search for regular playing time. If he were to leave for a reasonable sum, the club could turn their focus to landing Jacquet from Rennes. Arsenal have already signed a quality young centre-back in Cristhian Mosquera this summer.

Jacquet could be placed under the same category. He has immense talent and potential, and could establish himself as a key player for the Gunners in years to come, suppose Saliba or Gabriel Magalhaes were to be sold. Saliba has been on the radar of Real Madrid and they continue to monitor him very closely.